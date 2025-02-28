Maddy Call and Thayer are on the outside looking in for the Elite 8 as of Thursday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

So much has changed in the Elite 8 picture in just the last day, let alone the last week or two.

On Wednesday, two teams who were on the outside looking in came through with huge wins.

First, Deerfield handed Williston Northampton, the region's top team, its first loss of the season in a 2-1 upset. A couple hours later, Groton climbed back into the Elite 8 with a 4-1 upset at Thayer.

As of Wednesday night, Nos. 1-8 in the Elite 8 were: Williston, Dexter Southfield, Loomis Chaffee, Nobles, Phillips Andover, Cushing, Groton and Thayer. The day's chaos pushed BB&N out of the Elite 8 to No. 2 in the Large School tournament, while Deerfield stayed put at No. 1 in the Large School bracket.

But come Thursday afternoon, the algorithm shifted dramatically. Thayer had fallen to No. 1 in the Large School, and Deerfield slid to No. 2. In the Elite 8, the top five didn't change. However, BB&N jumped back to No. 6, ahead of Cushing and Groton. USHR projects all of that to stand through the final weekend.

That doesn't mean things can't change between now and the brackets coming out on Sunday. There are several massive head-to-head matchups, so what's at stake on Friday and Saturday?

Let's take a look at what's at stake for each team on the bubble.