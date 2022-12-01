Landan Resendes had two goals Wednesday night. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — It was an epic battle of top 10 teams in prep school hockey to open the season on Wednesday afternoon at Thorndike Rink on the campus of Dexter Southfield.

The hosts skated to a 2-2 tie with many people’s preseason favorite, the visitors from Cushing Academy.

Boston College commit Landan Resendes (Marlboro, Mass.) scored both goals for the Penguins. Harvard commit Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) and Nate Porter (Hingham, Mass.) found the back of the net for Dexter Southfield.

The game was played in front of a large crowd that included approximately three dozen NHL scouts and college coaches. Everyone in attendance was treated to an intense, closely contested prep game with about 10 future Division 1 players on the ice.

Here are my evaluations of each team and players with NHL Draft potential.