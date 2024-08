Justin Graf committed to Merrimack on Saturday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

On Aug. 7, Kent defenseman Ryan Poirier and Brunswick forward Joseph Salandra announced commitments to Harvard. Taft forward JT Rothstein followed suit the next day.

A lot has happened since then.

Two New England natives made commitments. There are still various local prospects on commitment watch over the next few weeks.

Certain local schools have also been extremely busy in the last two weeks, getting commitments from difference-makers.

Let's dive into the news.