Harvard scored with 1.5 seconds left in OT to beat Boston College. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BOSTON -- Even in the 70-year history of the Beanpot Tournament, there is a first time for everything.

Harvard and Northeastern will meet for the championship for the first time ever after the teams won their respective semifinal games on Monday night at TD Garden.

Harvard needed overtime to outlast Boston College 4-3 in the opener, while Northeastern beat Boston University 3-1 in a rematch of last season’s title game and will now play for the title for the fifth consecutive tournament.

Come next Monday, Harvard will be in search of its 12th-ever Beanpot, while Northeastern its eighth and fourth in the last five tournaments.

Subsequently, the two Commonwealth Avenue rivals fell into the consolation game for the first time ever and will play in the early game to kick off the second Monday of February.

Here’s our look back at the two semifinal games.