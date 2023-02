Stephen Peck has been terrific for Avon Old Farms this season. (Avon Old Farms School)

POMFRET, Conn. – It certainly wasn’t a work of art, but when it was all said and done, Avon Old Farms left Jahn Rink with a 6-1 win over Pomfret.

Avon Old Farms, the heavy favorite on paper, started out slow. The game was scoreless after the first period and Pomfret took a 1-0 lead 6:11 into the second period.

From there on out, the Winged Beavers took control with six unanswered goals en route to the team’s 18th victory of the season.

Here is a full recap and takeaways from the game.