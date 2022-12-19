Takeaways: Brunswick beats St. Sebastian’s at Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament

Brendan Holahan had a shutout in Brunswick's win on Sunday at St. Sebastian's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. – Brunswick School won the Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the host, St. Sebastian’s, in the final.

Junior right wing Sean Gibbons (Fairfield, Conn.) scored two goals and senior goaltender Brendan Holahan (New Canaan, Conn.) stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Bruins prevailed in front of a couple dozen college coaches and NHL scouts.

Gibbons’ first goal came in the first half when he skated from left to right and poked a puck past St. Sebastian’s goaltender Pelle Russo (Newton, Mass.). There was some confusion regarding whether the puck went in.

In the second half, Gibbons snuck past the St. Sebastian’s defense in the neutral zone before receiving a stretch pass from linemate Brendan Giles. Gibbons gained the zone down the left wing and sent a laser of a wrist shot into the top corner of the net.