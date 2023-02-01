Takeaways and prospect notes from Northeastern’s win over BC

Devon Levi was the reason Northeastern beat BC Tuesday night. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

BOSTON – The fourth line came up with both goals for Northeastern on Tuesday night as the Huskies skated past Boston College, 2-1, in front of 2,621 spectators at Matthews Arena.

Left wing Jacov Novak’s goal 2:45 into the second period was the difference. The Windsor, Ontario, native picked off an errant breakout pass right inside the BC clue line. From there, he drove the net and cut left to right before lifting a backhand past the outstretched glove of Eagles goaltender Mitch Benson.

The Huskies took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission on a goal from right wing Matt Choupani, who cashed in on a loose puck sitting atop the crease. The initial shot on net came from defenseman Hunter McDonald before Liam Walsh took a swipe at putting it past Benson. Both players picked up an assist on the play.

Boston College was only able to beat Northeastern star goaltender Devon Levi once. In the second period, right wing Connor Joyce was skating low to high in the attacking zone. He spun around and flung a wrist shot on net that was redirected past Levi by left wing Christian O’Neill.

Here are three takeaways and full prospect notes.