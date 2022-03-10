New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

Takeaways and predictions as MIAA Division 1 playoffs reach quarterfinals

By

James Marshall
BC High's James Marshall (Weymouth, Mass.) is a gifted offensive player with a dynamic skill set. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BRIGHTON, Mass. – With the bracket going chalk for the most part, the final team to earn a spot in the MIAA Division 1 hockey tournament was an upset winner.

Playing on the road against Catholic Memorial at Warrior Ice Arena, BC High skated its way into the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over its archrival. Sophomore left wing James Marshall scored on a breakaway in the third period to give the Eagles a victory and a date against Austin Prep in the next round.

The Eagles entered the tournament as the No. 13 seed. The top seven seeds advanced to the quarterfinals. The only other “underdog” to reach the final eight was No. 9 Braintree as the Wamps defeated Pope Francis in its round of 16 game.

