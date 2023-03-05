Taft celebrates after Alexander Kenerson's game-winner in OT. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the puck bounced around in front of the Salisbury net midway through overtime, goalie Matt Alberti made stop after stop.

Then the puck popped out to the point and there was Taft defenseman Alexander Kenerson who was there to snag the biscuit and sift a shot through the mayhem in front, giving Taft the 3-2 win and the 2023 Martin/Earl Large School Tournament championship.

It's the third time this season the teams have needed overtime.

Here's a full recap and takeaways from the game.