Tabor: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Lilly Shaughnessy was clutch for Tabor with three goals in last season's Large School tournament. (Yuqi Qian)

It was a different year for Tabor last winter.

For the first time since 2016, the Elite 8 went on without the Seawolves, who reached the Large School tournament championship as the No. 5 seed. They fell to No. 2 Deerfield, 2-0, to finish 15-12-1.

"Last year was always going to be kind of a building year with the 2023 and 2024 classes graduating out," Tabor coach Eric Long said.

Despite the ups and downs, the Seawolves were a threat throughout the season. They played one of the most difficult regular-season schedules in prep – they faced the fourth-highest opponent winning percentage (0.5981) – and were tough outs against Elite 8 competition.