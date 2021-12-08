Superb 6: Prep hockey forwards off to strong starts

Kimball Union's Matthew Maltais pursues a loose puck at the recently concluded Exeter Invitational. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One week into the official start of the 2021-22 prep hockey season, the fact that we have a return to play after much of the 2020-21 campaign was scrubbed due to the pandemic has been a welcome development.

As teams continue to work out the rust and kinks of some sloppy, disjointed early contests, here’s a quick look at six forwards who have impressed in the live viewings thus far. With the annual holiday tournament schedule right around the corner a week from now, there will be myriad opportunities for others to rise and make names for themselves.

For this analysis, I attended the Kimball Union Academy home opener against Bishop’s College School (BCS), based in Sherbrooke, Que., as well as the Exeter Invitational tournament.

This snapshot analysis of six forwards focuses on success, production, effort and potential to play at the D-1 collegiate and pro hockey levels with two players each from the 2003-05 birth years.