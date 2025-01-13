New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

Strong showing for locals as USA takes silver at U18 Women’s Worlds

Avatar photo
By

Evelyn Doyle
Evelyn Doyle skated at the U.S. Under-18 Select Camp this past summer. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The United States came a game away from back-to-back gold medals at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship.

Team USA, which featured 10 New England natives and three others that play for local programs, fell to Canada, 3-0, in the gold medal game in Vantaa, Finland, on Sunday.

Megan Healy (South Burlington, Vt.), a Princeton commit who plays for the Bishop Kearney Selects, earned a spot on the Media All-Star Team for the tournament. The 2007-born defender's six assists in six games were tied for the second-most in the tournament and the most on Team USA. 

Each New England native recorded at least a point in the tournament, led by Healy and Evelyn Doyle's (Needham, Mass.) six points. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Evelyn Doyle

Strong showing for locals as USA takes silver at U18 Women’s Worlds

The United States came a game away from back-to-back gold medals at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship. Team USA, which featured 10 New England…
Read More

Boys prep rankings: There’s a new No. 1 team in the region

The rankings changed a lot for one week in January. Don't get used to this every week. There were some big matchups in the New…
Read More

10 standouts, takeaways from Milton Academy’s upset win over Tilton

MILTON, Mass. — Tilton pressed and pressed and pressed. But in the end, Milton Academy took down the No. 10 team in the region, 3-1…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter