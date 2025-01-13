Strong showing for locals as USA takes silver at U18 Women’s Worlds

Evelyn Doyle skated at the U.S. Under-18 Select Camp this past summer. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The United States came a game away from back-to-back gold medals at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship.

Team USA, which featured 10 New England natives and three others that play for local programs, fell to Canada, 3-0, in the gold medal game in Vantaa, Finland, on Sunday.

Megan Healy (South Burlington, Vt.), a Princeton commit who plays for the Bishop Kearney Selects, earned a spot on the Media All-Star Team for the tournament. The 2007-born defender's six assists in six games were tied for the second-most in the tournament and the most on Team USA.

Each New England native recorded at least a point in the tournament, led by Healy and Evelyn Doyle's (Needham, Mass.) six points.