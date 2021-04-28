Strong New England contingent amped for USA Hockey 18-U Nationals

BC commit Tim Delay and the Boston Junior Eagles are gunning for an 18-U national title. (Matt Dewkett/NEHJ)

The Boston Junior Eagles, Maine Nordiques and Mount Saint Charles will represent the New England region at the 2021 USA Hockey 18-U National Championship. The weeklong tournament begins Wednesday, with a champion being crowned next Monday at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Mount Saint Charles received an automatic bid for winning the New England District Tournament, while the Junior Eagles and Maine Nordiques were awarded at-large invitations. All three teams should be considered in the upper echelon of teams competing just outside of St. Louis this week. The Junior Eagles and Mount Saint Charles have players listed on NHL Central Scouting, who scouts will be checking in on at the tournament, while the Nordiques are an older group with solid depth and goaltending. While not technically from the region, Rochester Coalition has a host of players who attend New England prep schools on its roster.

South Kent Selects Academy won the past two championships contested at this level, winning in 2018 and 2019. Mid Fairfield Rangers (2017), Connecticut Wolf Pack (2015) and Neponset Valley River Rats (2013) are a few other recent winners from the region. More than any other age division at USA Hockey Nationals, 18-U is one that New England has historically fared well in, due to players sticking around this area for prep school.