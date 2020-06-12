Strong get stronger: 2020 USPHL NCDC Entry Draft analysis

Proctor Academy forward Ronan Walsh, a UVM commit, was drafted by the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs.

The 2020 USPHL NCDC Entry Draft took place Wednesday with all 11 teams making selections.

Keeping in brand, the USPHL NCDC does things differently. Unlike every other junior and professional draft that I can think of, the USPHL NCDC refuses to release the order of picks. The league reveals each organization’s draft picks in alphabetical order.

League teams face challenges when it comes to attracting high-end players. As such, league teams have to draft accordingly. Unsurprisingly, the Jersey Hitmen and Junior Bruins had the best drafts on paper.