New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Strong get stronger: 2020 USPHL NCDC Entry Draft analysis

By

Proctor Academy forward Ronan Walsh, a UVM commit, was drafted by the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs.

The 2020 USPHL NCDC Entry Draft took place Wednesday with all 11 teams making selections.

Keeping in brand, the USPHL NCDC does things differently. Unlike every other junior and professional draft that I can think of, the USPHL NCDC refuses to release the order of picks. The league reveals each organization’s draft picks in alphabetical order.

League teams face challenges when it comes to attracting high-end players. As such, league teams have to draft accordingly. Unsurprisingly, the Jersey Hitmen and Junior Bruins had the best drafts on paper.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Reaction: Boston Advantage joins USPHL

The Boston Advantage will join the United States Premier Hockey League at the National Collegiate Development Conference and Premier junior levels, as well as 18-U,…
Read More

Charlie Zolin picked first in 2020 QMJHL American draft

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League held its third annual American draft on Monday morning. Thirty-six New England prospects, born between 2002 and 2004, were…
Read More

QMJHL draft: Jordan Dumais, Jake Furlong among selections in 2020 entry draft

Five players from New England and seven more prospects playing prep or full-season Midget hockey in the region were selected in this weekend’s Quebec Major…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter