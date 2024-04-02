New England Hockey Journal

College

Stonehill hires David Berard as next men’s hockey coach

By

David Berard
Stonehill named David Berard as its new men's hockey coach. (Gil Talbot)

There's a new boss behind the bench at Stonehill.

The Skyhawks announced Tuesday that David Berard (Coventry, R.I.) will take over as the 12th head coach of the men's hockey program. He replaces David Borges (Taunton, Mass.), who retired in March after 11 seasons behind the bench.

Berard spent the last three seasons at Providence College as the assistant athletic director for men's and women's hockey. 

"I am honored to be selected as the next Head Men's Hockey Coach at Stonehill College," Berard said in a press release. "I am confident with our shared vision, passion and commitment, that we will be successful in building a strong and competitive Division I hockey program. I am excited to start and look forward to the future." 

