Stonehill College adds women’s hockey, joins NEWHA

Stonehill College has a new women's hockey program. (Stonehill College Athletics)

Stonehill (Mass.) College will add women’s hockey as its 23rd varsity program and has accepted an invitation to compete in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance for the 2021-22 academic year.

The announcement was made by Stonehill president Fr. John Denning, NEWHA commissioner Robert M. DeGregorio Jr., Stonehill director of athletics Dean O’Keefe and vice president for student affairs Pauline Dobrowski.

The NEWHA is composed of NCAA Division 1 and 2 institutions in the Northeast. Stonehill will become the seventh member of the NEWHA, joining Franklin Pierce University, Long Island University, Post University, Sacred Heart University, Saint Anselm College and Saint Michael’s College. 

