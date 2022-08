Northeastern's Jason Guerriero competes in the 2005 Beanpot Tournament at Fleet Center in Boston. (Getty Images)

Star-turned-coach Jason Guerriero amped for return to Northeastern roots

Jason Guerriero is back home.



Not his Manorville, N.Y., hometown, mind you, although that's only a few hours away. Rather, his former collegiate residence of Northeastern University, where he starred for the Huskies for four seasons in the early 2000s and will now serve as an assistant coach to head coach Jerry Keefe.