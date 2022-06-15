New England Hockey Journal

Pros

In Stanley Cup Final, there are plenty of New England connections

By

Cale Makar
UMass product Cale Makar is the most prominent New England connection in the Stanley Cup Final. (Michael Martin/Getty Images)

All eyes of the hockey world will be on Ball Arena in Denver tonight as the Stanley Cup Final begins.

Can Tampa Bay make it three straight cups or will Nathan Mackinnon and Cale Makar solidify their stardom with a championship and possibly a Conn Smythe?

Makar is the most obvious New England connection as the two-way defenseman called UMass home for two years. His arrival in Amherst helped the Minutemen rise to prominence, which eventually led to a national championship in 2021 after Makar had turned pro. The 23-year-old from Calgary won the 2019 Hobey Baker Award before signing pro.

Now making $9 million a year, he has five goals and 17 assists in 14 postseason games this spring. His elite performance on the big stage led Wayne Gretzky to compare him to Bobby Orr.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Cale Makar

In Stanley Cup Final, there are plenty of New England connections

All eyes of the hockey world will be on Ball Arena in Denver tonight as the Stanley Cup Final begins. Can Tampa Bay make it…
Read More
Andrew DellaSalla

Liberty Bell Games: 40 prospects who impressed

WAYNE, N.J. – The 2022 Liberty Bell Games brought 12 teams worth of players to the Ice Vault for three days of competition from June…
Read More
Ryan Black

Ryan Black is ready to tackle the jump from Division 3 to Division 1

It is not often that you see a college player make the jump from Division 3 to Division 1, but Ryan Black is ready to…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter