Xaverian's Joe DiMartino scored the game-winning goal in OT on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

LOWELL, Mass. — There's a reason the raucous Xaverian student section has chanted "Playoff Di-Mart!" throughout the MIAA Division 1 hockey tournament.

Because in the playoffs, Xaverian forward Joe DiMartino brings out his best.

In Sunday's semifinal against No. 14 Reading, DiMartino provided the game-winning goal in overtime, as Xaverian took down the Rockets, 1-0, to advance to the state final at TD Garden on March 19.

Here's a full recap and standouts from the game.