New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Standouts from Taft’s 4-0 win over Hotchkiss

By

Rudy Guimond has a strong case to be Goalie of the Year in the NEPSAC. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WATERTOWN, Conn. – In one of the most passionate rivalries in prep school hockey, Taft School skated to a 4-0 shutout victory over Hotchkiss on home ice Saturday at Odden Arena.

Taft’s top players came up big and the Rhinos took advantage on the power play, scoring twice while up a man. First-line center Derek Tremblay had three assists while his wings, JJ Lemieux and Jackson Holl, each had a goal and an assist. Second-line left wing Zave Greene, who plays on the first power play unit, scored the game-winning goal and third-line center Preston Hidy also found the back of the net.

Junior goaltender Rudy Guimond, a Yale commit, picked up his first shutout in the regular season finale. The Kirkland, Quebec, native finished his second prep regular season with a .941 save percentage, up from .882 as a sophomore in 2021-22.

Hotchkiss was certainly the underdog to begin with, but the Bearcats brought a shorthanded lineup to Taft on Saturday. It was a trying first year for first-year head coach Michael Doyle, but the future appears headed in the right direction.

Here are the standout players from the matchup.

