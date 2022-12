Isaac Mitchell had a night to remember against Portsmouth Abbey. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The better team won on Wednesday night.

In a non-conference game, St. Sebastian’s took down Portsmouth Abbey, 6-1, in both squads' third game of the season.

St. Sebastian’s tallied three goals in the first period, two in the second and one in the third. Portsmouth Abbey’s lone goal came in the third period.

Here are the standouts from the matchup.