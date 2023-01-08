Jake Vana and Christian Rosa both had a great game for St. John's Prep. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Babson College hosted a heavyweight showdown of MIAA powerhouses on Saturday afternoon and while Catholic Memorial made it close, St. John’s Prep emerged victorious, 6-3.

It was a big win for St. John’s Prep, which improved to 5-1-1. CM fell to 6-1-0.

Thankfully for hockey fans, these two squads face each other again less than a month from now at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Essex Sports Center.

Here's a full recap, as well as standouts and notes from players I kept a close eye on throughout the matchup: