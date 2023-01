Christian Rosa had a great game against BC High on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — St. John’s Prep entered Sunday at No. 1 in the MIAA Division 1 boys hockey power rankings.

It’s hard to imagine that will change after SJP’s 6-1 takedown of BC High.

BC High had some chances at the start of the game, but once St. John’s Prep got going, it got going.

Here is a full recap and standouts.