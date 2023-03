Pope Francis forward Nick Petkovich (right) had the lone goal to beat SJP on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

LOWELL, Mass. — There will be a new team crowned champion in the MIAA Division 1 Hockey Tournament.

Pope Francis made sure of that Sunday at the Tsongas Center with a 1-0 win over defending champion St. John’s Prep.

Sophomore left wing Nick Petkovich’s goal with 6:13 remaining in the third period was the only puck to cross the goal line in the first semifinal.

Here's a full recap and standouts from the game.