Standouts from Nobles’ thrilling OT win over Tabor

Brian Grant is an impact player for Nobles. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — With under 30 seconds to play in overtime, Nobles sophomore center Dennis Davidson had the puck on the right side of the Tabor zone.

He fired the puck so precisely that Tabor goalie Gus Ackerman, who was in the perfect position to stop it, couldn't, as the disc whizzed into the top corner of the net, giving Nobles a 3-2 overtime win.

One side of the ice was jubilation, as Nobles players jumped on each other in front of the student section. On the other, man Tabor players went down to a knee.

It was a battle.