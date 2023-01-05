Teddy MacAusland was impactful for Nobles on Wednesday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. – In a rivalry game between two prep schools separated by just under two miles, Nobles came away with a 5-2 win against St. Sebastian’s at Lane Rink on the latter’s campus.

It was an entertaining game with creative playmaking, intensity, physicality, and raucous student sections. The referees did a great job of staying out of the way and allowing the players to decide the outcome.

In addition to the packed house of fans, a handful of Hockey East coaches took in the game.

Here were the standouts: