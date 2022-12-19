Mikka Kelechian scored a goal in Milton Academy's championship win. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — In 1982, the average cost of a gallon of gas was 91 cents, the average rent was $320 and the average loaf of white bread cost 50 cents. “Late Night with David Letterman” aired for the first time and Michael Jackon’s album “Thriller” forever changed the music industry.

Also in 1982, Milton Academy won its third-straight Flood-Marr championship. It was the last time the Mustangs would win the title for 40 years.

That streak came to an end on Sunday when Milton upset Kimball Union, 3-1, to hoist the Flood-Marr trophy for the first time since Ronald Reagan’s first administration.

And what a game it was.