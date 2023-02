Casey Mutryn, an '08, continues to be impactful for St. Sebastian's. (St. Sebastian's School)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Overtime was necessary to decide the winner of Milton Academy and St. Sebastian's. It did not. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

It was a sign of how close the ISL Keller division rivals are.

Despite the hit posts, shots that just missed the net and acrobatic saves, Milton Academy and St. Sebastian's couldn't muster more than one goal apiece.

Here's a full recap and standouts.