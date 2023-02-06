New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Standouts from Hingham’s 2OT win over Reading in semifinal of Ed Burns Tournament

Avatar photo
By

Aidan Brazel is a leader for Hingham. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

WOBURN, Mass. — Everyone at the O'Brien Rink on Sunday knew 10 minutes for 3v3 play wouldn't be necessary when the semifinal between Hingham and Reading needed a second overtime. 

It only took 1:58 for a winner to be decided. 

After Reading's Laz Giardina was stoned on a breakaway by Hingham goalie Luke McLellan, Hingham forward Bill Jacobus pushed the puck ahead to defenseman Jack Rakasukas who went down the other end and scored on a breakaway to win it for Hingham, 2-1. 

Here's a full recap and standouts from the game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Standouts from Hingham’s 2OT win over Reading in semifinal of Ed Burns Tournament

WOBURN, Mass. — Everyone at the O'Brien Rink on Sunday knew 10 minutes for 3v3 play wouldn't be necessary when the semifinal between Hingham and…
Read More

Standouts from Arlington’s OT win over Belmont in Ed Burns Tournament semifinal

WOBURN, Mass. — Arlington sophomore forward Liam Gore threw the puck into the slot with just over 20 seconds to play in overtime. The puck…
Read More

2023 Ed Burns Classic: Full schedule and results

While the Catholic Conference and private schools have recently had both the Pete Frates Winter Classic and Catholic Conference showcase of late, it's time for…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter