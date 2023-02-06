Aidan Brazel is a leader for Hingham. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

WOBURN, Mass. — Everyone at the O'Brien Rink on Sunday knew 10 minutes for 3v3 play wouldn't be necessary when the semifinal between Hingham and Reading needed a second overtime.

It only took 1:58 for a winner to be decided.

After Reading's Laz Giardina was stoned on a breakaway by Hingham goalie Luke McLellan, Hingham forward Bill Jacobus pushed the puck ahead to defenseman Jack Rakasukas who went down the other end and scored on a breakaway to win it for Hingham, 2-1.

Here's a full recap and standouts from the game.