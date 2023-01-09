Both Larry Keenan and Phil Lalonde had lots to celebrate on Sunday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The pass that Culver Academies defenseman Isaac Fecteau received on his stick along the blue line bounced up on him. For a split second, it looked as if St. Andrew’s College, defending a one-goal lead with under 1:30 to play, might capitalize on the choppy ice and take the puck the other way on an empty net.

But Fecteau settled it down and sent a floater on net. It went off St. Andrew’s College goalie Liam Furey’s shoulder and in. Culver tied up the True Hockey Prep Cup championship game.

After a thrilling overtime, Culver right wing Kayson Un Yi won it in the third round of the shootout to win the game, 4-3, and give his team the championship win.

Here is a full recap along with standouts.