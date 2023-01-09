New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Standouts from Culver’s True Hockey Prep Cup championship win over St. Andrew’s College

Both Larry Keenan and Phil Lalonde had lots to celebrate on Sunday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The pass that Culver Academies defenseman Isaac Fecteau received on his stick along the blue line bounced up on him. For a split second, it looked as if St. Andrew’s College, defending a one-goal lead with under 1:30 to play, might capitalize on the choppy ice and take the puck the other way on an empty net.

But Fecteau settled it down and sent a floater on net. It went off St. Andrew’s College goalie Liam Furey’s shoulder and in. Culver tied up the True Hockey Prep Cup championship game.

After a thrilling overtime, Culver right wing Kayson Un Yi won it in the third round of the shootout to win the game, 4-3, and give his team the championship win.

Here is a full recap along with standouts.

