Nick D'Olympio stood out for Catholic Memorial on Saturday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. — Catholic Memorial secured a big Catholic Conference win Saturday, taking down Xaverian, 3-1.

It’s the second time these two teams have met this season. CM came away victorious in the first matchup, winning 4-0 on Jan. 4.

The Knights improved to 10-1-0. Xaverian fell to 7-5-0.

Here is a full recap and standouts from the Catholic Conference clash.