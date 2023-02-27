Standouts from Belmont Hill’s win over Dexter Southfield

Patrick Woods was impactful for Belmont Hill Friday night. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. – Belmont Hill defeated Dexter Southfield by a score of 6-2 on Friday night at the Jordan Athletic Center on the campus of the former.

Six different goal-scorers found the back of the net for the Sextants. Right wing Ronan O’Donnell (Fairfield, Conn.), left wing Danny Markham (Winchester, Mass.), right wing Dane Carter (Concord, Mass.), defenseman Lenny Greenberg, center Brock Cummings, and left wing Jake McManus (Winthrop, Mass.) tallied goals for Belmont Hill in the contest.

Belmont Hill will be the No. 6 seed in the upcoming NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament and travel to Milton Academy for a first-round matchup. It is the second straight year Brian Phinney’s team has qualified for the Elite 8.

Center Cullen Emery (Reading, Mass.) and left wing Brayden Naumann scored for Dexter Southfield, a team that earned the No. 3 seed in the NEPSAC Martin/Earl Large School Tournament.

Danny Donato’s Dexter program has been used to making the Elite 8 in recent years but will have to settle for trying to win the Large School this year.

Here are the standout performers from the game.