Standouts from Belmont Hill’s big win over St. Sebastian’s

Brock Cummings is key on offense for Belmont Hill. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — Give credit where credit is due: St. Sebastian's came back at the end and made it close.

But it was all Belmont Hill for the majority of Wednesday night, as the Sextants took down the Arrows, 6-4, in a big ISL win.

For Belmont Hill, Wednesday provided it with a nice dose of revenge — the last time the Sextants lost a game was on Jan. 7 against St. Sebastian's. They've gone 9-0-1 since. They scored the No. 5 spot in our latest rankings and they proved that was the right decision Wednesday night. As for the Arrows, they're now 1-3-2 in their last six games.

Here is a full recap and standouts from the game.