Standouts, biggest takeaways from Belmont Hill Jamboree

By

Jake McManus
Jake McManus was outstanding for the Boston Jr. Eagles 18U team this past fall. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. – The annual Belmont Hill Jamboree brought NHL scouts and college coaches to the Jordan Athletic Center on the ISL campus.

In addition to the host school, Brunswick, Proctor, St. Mark’s, Upper Canada College and Winchendon took part in the scrimmages on Saturday. Each team played two games that consisted of three 15-minute periods with a trio of officials.

The final game of the day between Belmont Hill and Brunswick was worth waiting for. The home team found the back of the net twice and kept the visitors off the board. Mikey Sullivan (North Andover, Mass.) and Patrick Woods (Charlestown, Mass.) were the goal scorers. Keagin Wilson (Hingham, Mass.) and Jason Thibodeau (Waltham, Mass.) combined for the shutout in net for the Sextants.

I watched the entire last game and parts of a few other games, due to attending Boston University’s exhibition game against USA Hockey’s NTDP U18 down the road in between. Below is a synopsis of the teams in attendance with the most emphasis on Belmont Hill and Brunswick.

