Matt Cox celebrates with Joe Feinberg in the Pete Frates Winter Classic. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MIDDLETON, Mass. – Four of the best teams in Massachusetts high school hockey hit the ice on Wednesday and Thursday at the Essex Sports Center to compete in the annual Pete Frates Winter Classic.

BC High won the 2022 edition of the Pete Frates Winter Classic by upsetting the host school, St. John’s Prep, 2-1, in overtime in the semifinal before prevailing in the championship game with a 4-3 win over Pope Francis.

Pete Frates, as most are aware, is best known for his advocacy for ALS. The Boston College baseball icon also played hockey at St. John’s Prep. This tournament is in his name and is put on to give the players competition and exposure, as well as promote continued awareness for ALS and the Pete Frates foundation, P3F.

BC High, St. John’s Prep and Pope Francis all look to be top 10 teams in the MIAA while the fourth team in the field, Central Catholic, should be lurking not too far below. A few Division 3 college coaches took in the games, as well as NHLPA agents and junior scouts.