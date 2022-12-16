Charlie Gollob had a huge day to open the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic. (Cameron Andrews/Avon Old Farms)

AVON, Conn. – The first day of the 2022 Avon Old Farms Christmas Hockey Classic went off as close to chalk as could be expected at the Jennings Fairchild Rink.

The host, Kent and Frederick Gunn were easy winners over Tabor, St. Paul’s and Berkshire, respectively. In the only closely contested game, Loomis Chaffee and Trinity-Pawling skated to a scoreless tie before the former won a three-man shootout by a score of 2-0. A champion will be crowned on Saturday.

The four games were played in front of a large contingent of Division 1 and Division 3 college coaches, NHL and USHL scouts, and player advisors. Those in attendance were able to see a few solid college prospects and one potential 2023 NHL draft pick.

Below are lines and outlooks for each of the eight teams plus evaluations of 11 uncommitted juniors and seniors from the first four games of the 2022 Avon Old Farms Christmas Hockey Classic.