Sean Keohane was impactful for Dexter Southfield against Culver. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — It's no secret Dexter Southfield has a beautiful campus. Everything appears high quality, the buildings are all well crafted and the grounds are kept perfectly.

The game Wednesday night between Dexter and Culver Academy was anything but — it was sloppy and full of stingy defense.

The two squads finished in a 1-1 tie.

Here are the standouts and takeaways from the clash.