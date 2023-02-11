Standouts and takeaways from Cushing’s win over St. Mark’s

Zach Rizzo has 20 points in 22 games for Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — In one of the biggest games of the season for both teams, Cushing took down St. Mark's, 4-2, Friday night.

It took until the second period for either team to get on the board. Cushing struck first when junior left wing Ethan Gardula (Princeton, Mass.), a UConn commit, brought the puck to the top of the offensive zone on the power play and sifted a shot through to make it 1-0. The play came off a faceoff won by Boston College commit Landan Resendes (Marlborough, Mass.).

While the first two periods featured a combined one goal, the third featured five.

Here is a full recap and standouts from the game.