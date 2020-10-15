New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Standout uncommitted prospects: Islanders HC vs. South Shore Kings

By

Islanders Hockey Club takes on South Shore Kings at Skate 3 in Tyngsboro, Mass., on Wednesday. (Jeff Cox/NEHJ)

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — The Islanders Hockey Club defeated the South Shore Kings, 5-2, in a USPHL NCDC game at Skate 3 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Islanders (3-1) received goals from Simon Deldon, Charles Cocuzzo, Johan Rosenquist, Max Cocchi and Bryan Gund, while Daniel Gellon and Anthony Quinlivan scored for the Kings.

With teams still figuring out lineups and waiting for cuts in the USHL and NAHL to trickle back to the NCDC, play was sloppy at times, but the pace was good. The game was mostly clean, and a few players stood out.

