St. Sebastian’s: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Jack Queally has a very high ceiling for St. Sebastian's. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

In 2023-24, St. Sebastian's was on the cover of our prep preview magazine. The Arrows won 19 games that winter, finishing as the No. 8 team in the Elite 8 with mostly seniors and two (likely four if you count Casey Mutryn and Rian Chudzinski) future NHL Draft picks.

Everyone graduated or left after that season.

That left Brendan Keaveney (Westwood, Mass.) and a slew of young, inexperienced players last winter. They went 6-18-3, but made strides throughout the season. Keaveney is now with the NCDC's South Shore Kings and plans on playing at Babson.

"I'd put him up there as one of the top captains I've ever had," St. Sebastian's head coach Sean McCann said.

Still, even in a six-win season, there were bright spots.

"Our record was not a good record," McCann said. "But when I look at the end of the year, our compete at the end of the year was just as good as our compete the very first week of the season. To me, that spoke volumes."

Most of those young and inexperienced players from last season are back, making them one of prep's most interesting teams.

"Now we're getting into a situation where we have more older players," McCann said. "We've got some pretty talented players. I think it's going to be a good mix."

Put bluntly, what are they?