St. Sebastian’s Christmas Tournament: Top prospects

Andon Cerbone and Brunswick came in second at the St. Sebastian's Christmas Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. -- St. Andrew’s College won the 2019 St. Sebastian’s Christmas Tournament by defeating Rivers, Williston, and Brunswick.

The Saints, buoyed by quite a few future Division I college hockey players, were impressive. It’s the second of three swings through the Boston area for the Aurora, Ontario, prep school.

David Manning’s team came down the weekend after Thanksgiving to play Dexter and compete in the Belmont Hill Jamboree. St. Andrew’s will be back January 3-5, 2020 to play in the True Cup at Merrimack College.