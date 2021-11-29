New England Hockey Journal

St. Paul’s Jamboree: Top prospects from Sunday scrimmages

Coleman Jenkins
Tabor Academy senior forward Coleman Jenkins (Mansfield, Mass.) is a Holy Cross commit.

CONCORD, N.H. — The annual St. Paul’s Jamboree featured four games on Sunday on the campus of the host school. Loomis Chaffee, Tabor and Taft headed north to play two scrimmages each on Sunday while the four teams will complete the round-robin jamboree on Monday.

Taft was the only team to go perfect on Sunday as the Rhinos defeated St. Paul’s, 1-0, and Loomis Chaffee, 3-0. Tabor skated to a 4-4 tie with Loomis Chaffee before edging St. Paul’s, 4-2. Tabor and Taft will square off Monday while Loomis Chaffee and St. Paul’s will also do battle.

There weren’t any marquee 2022 NHL draft prospects in the St. Paul’s Jamboree, but there were a handful of uncommitted players who could eventually earn a Division 1 college logo next to their name on the line chart.

Below is a synopsis of the four teams’ rosters and outlook for the season.

