Carl Corazzini believes St. Mark's can reach a new level. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

St. Mark’s posted a solid year last season, skating to a 20-6-2 record. The Winged Lions fell to Pomfret, 1-0, in last season’s NEPSAC Small School tournament.

Pomfret went on to win the Small School title.

St. Mark’s head coach Carl Corazzini feels as though it’s time for his squad to make the jump into the Elite 8.

“We’re stuck in that 9-10 region over the course of the last 3-4 years of making it into that Elite 8,” Corazzini said.