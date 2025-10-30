New England Hockey Journal

St. George’s: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Max Donatelli is coming off of two straight 40-point seasons. (Ian Vescera/St. George's)

Since the start of the decade, St. George's has been a team consistently around the playoffs. Allie Skelley took over as head coach in 2023 and led the Dragons to the No. 7 spot in the Elite 8 Tournament that winter.

They followed that up with a 16-12-2 finish last season, finishing as the No. 5 seed in the Small School Tournament and losing to eventual champion Kimball Union, 11-0, in the semifinals.

Skelley's team graduated many core pieces from last year's team. But what this team might not have in high-end talent, it will likely make up for with depth and structure.

"It's going to be a good mix of newer guys with some experience and talent," Skelley said. "It's a really good mix. It's a really good character group."

With the ISL wide-open, St. George's has nothing but opportunity in front of it.

