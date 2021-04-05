Spinales share special bond, reflect on Xaverian’s historic season

Xaverian's Braden O’Hara celebrates his goal in the Catholic Conference title game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In the fall leading up to the high school hockey season, Xaverian senior captain Shane Spinale wasn’t sure his team would even get a shot at playing this winter.

Due to the far-reaching effects of the coronavirus and the subsequent onslaught of government-mandated restrictions that came with it in the months prior to opening night, the thought of a true season playing out in 2021 was worsening by the day.

Rinks were shut down, leagues were canceled and thousands of players, like Spinale, were left with nothing but time as they awaited the eventual go-ahead.