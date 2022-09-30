Chris Battaini stood out this past weekend for South Kent. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

PITTSBURGH – South Kent’s seven-hour trek to the Keystone State became well worth it Monday afternoon when the team captured the championship of the USHL Fall Classic Youth Tournament’s 18U division.

Jamie Russell’s team defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite, 3-0, in Monday’s final that was played at the RMU Island Sports Center. It was the second straight year a team from New England was crowned champion of the 18U division at the USHL Fall Classic with Mount Saint Charles winning in 2021.

South Kent 18U was one of the youngest teams in the field in Pittsburgh, having two elite `06s playing up in a division that consisted mostly of `04s and `05s.

Here's how it went, along with the three best uncommitted players from the South Kent 18U team.