Former St. Mark's standout defenseman Calvin Beard is turning heads in the BCHL. (Alicia Baas Photography)

Stephan Seeger Jr. knew what he was getting into when he signed Calvin Beard in August.

The general manager/head coach of the BCHL’s Powell River Kings brought in the 6-foot-2 right-shot defenseman after he posted 92 points in 82 career games at St. Mark’s. After a little time for adjustment, Seeger expected Beard, a Southboro, Mass., native, to add some offensive punch to his blue line.

What he did not know was what else Beard would bring.

In the season opener against Victoria on Sept. 20, the Kings trailed 3-1 through 14 minutes. With his team pinned in its defensive zone for an extended shift, Seeger watched from behind the bench as Beard delivered a massive hit in the corner, causing the Victoria skater to “fold up like a cheap tent,” as Seeger put it, before laying out into the slot to block a point shot with his foot.

That was the moment Seeger knew he had a real “gamer” on his hands. The River Kings fell short of a comeback, losing 6-5, but Beard had two assists.