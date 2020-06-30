Sixty Development Camp: Top prospects

More than a hundred players born in 2006 and 2007 competed in the Sixty Development Camp at the Rinks at Exeter.

EXETER, N.H. — The Sixty Development Camp brought 102 players born in 2006 and 2007 to the Rinks at Exeter from June 25-28.

Camp organizer Paul Dovich did a great job of putting on the four-day event. In addition to the four games each player competed in, there were practices, positional practices, off-ice testing and a seminar.

Northeastern University associate head coach Jerry Keefe and USA Hockey NTDP assistant director of player personnel Rod Braceful ran the practices with assistance from several NHL scouts and skills coaches and college coaches. Mike Levine (Vegas Golden Knights), Paul Pearl (Boston University), Brendan Buckley (Boston College), Dan Jewell (Merrimack), Adam Nicholas (Toronto Maple Leafs), David Lassonde (Dartmouth) and Nate Bostic (Boston Imperials) were among those who offered their guidance and expertise to the campers.