New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Six top 16U performers at River Rats Jamboree

By

Nate Porter
Nate Porter had a hat trick in one of his games at the River Rats Jamboree. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. – The kickoff to the 2022-23 regular season began in earnest Monday and Tuesday at the 13th annual River Rats Jamboree.

The two-day event took place mostly at the Canton Ice House, but a number of other local rinks were used.

NHL scouts and college coaches from Hockey East, ECAC Hockey, Big Ten and Division 3 were in attendance. The 18U division had the most teams, but most of the high-end players were in the 16U and 15 Only divisions.

Below is a look at six players of note from the 16U division who showed well over the course of two days at this week’s River Rats Jamboree.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Nate Porter

Six top 16U performers at River Rats Jamboree

CANTON, Mass. – The kickoff to the 2022-23 regular season began in earnest Monday and Tuesday at the 13th annual River Rats Jamboree. The two-day…
Read More
Jaden Davis

Canadian newcomers impressed at River Rats Jamboree

CANTON, Mass. – The 13th annual River Rats Jamboree this week represented the first chance for college coaches and NHL scouts to get a look…
Read More
Quincy College

Rinkwise podcast: Quincy College coaches on growth of new program

Building a hockey program from scratch is not easy. But Quincy College is giving it a try. The school is launching a new men’s hockey…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter