A youth hockey team heads inside the Biddeford Ice Arena in Maine for an October game. (Getty Images)

After months of question marks surrounding their protocols, schedules and plans, several North American hockey leagues are closing in on the start of their seasons.

In fact, the first college hockey game of the year — a Big Ten matchup between Wisconsin and Notre Dame — kicks off the 2020-21 campaign later this evening.

The only problem is, while these leagues are ramping up heading into the winter, so, too, are the cases of coronavirus in the states that house all their competition.